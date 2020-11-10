SS&C Signs More than 150 Clients to Eze Eclipse

WINDSOR, Conn., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced Eze Eclipse, SS&C Eze's cloud-based front-to-back office investment management platform, has signed on more than 150 clients. SS&C Eze has also appointed Ennio Carboni to spearhead product and engineering for Eclipse and Eze Investment Suite.

Eze Eclipse is a cloud-native platform for investment managers looking to streamline trading operations, optimize efficiency and minimize the total cost of ownership. The platform had more than 50 clients go live so far in 2020, remotely onboarding 1-2 firms a week on average since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Eze Eclipse more than doubled its client base among hedge funds, family offices and other asset managers in the last 12 months and has retained 100% of clients.

"Eze Eclipse nailed it. There is an abundance of features, functionality, and workflows that are available right out-of-the-box, and the functionality grows alongside your business," said Venera Giannetto, Alpine Peaks Capital's CFO and COO. "Eze Eclipse institutionalized our infrastructure, which allows us to optimize our day-to-day activities, mitigate risk, and maximize efficiencies."

Recent enhancements focused on front-office improvements, including modeling enhancements and a quick-entry trading ticket, which improved trade entry speed by 70%*. Eclipse also streamlined reconciliation and added the capability to view and troubleshoot progress from a single view. A new mobile app empowers portfolio managers, traders, and compliance officers to conduct critical investment activities directly from their iPhone or Android devices. The app leverages Eze Eclipse's innovative microservice architecture and enables continuous updates in a highly scalable, reliable, and secure manner.

"We are excited about the rapid adoption of Eze Eclipse over the past few years. Our clients enjoy the benefits of a modern cloud solution backed by an organization with more than 34 years of experience," said Michael Hutner, SVP, General Manager of SS&C Eze. "We look forward to furthering our innovation under Ennio's leadership and welcome him to the team."

Ennio Carboni will lead SS&C Eze's global product and engineering team of roughly 400, half of whom focus on Eclipse. Carboni joins SS&C Eze from VMWare, where he led SaaS product management for CloudHealth.

*Based on a timed user test.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

