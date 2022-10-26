SS&C Supports A10 Capital's Growing Lending Business

Precision LM to support sophisticated $2.4 billion loan servicing portfolio

WINDSOR, Conn., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced Precision LM will support A10 Capital's sophisticated US $2.4 billion loan servicing portfolio comprised primarily of real estate loans.

A10 Capital is a primary and special servicer specializing in originating and servicing commercial real estate loans, such as direct bridge loans with complex funding structures and long-term permanent loans. A10 adopted SS&C's Precision LM as its direct lending, loan servicing and asset management platform to address unique business needs and improve the borrower experience. The commercial real estate lender is currently underway with SS&C's robust implementation process, which focuses on maintaining existing client day-to-day business flows while maximizing returns and streamlining business processes.

"SS&C has demonstrated its commitment to A10 by providing implementation expertise to integrate its leading Precision LM solution," said Jamie Berenger, Chief Operating and Credit Officer of A10 Capital. "Innovative technology is paramount for A10 to provide the best service to our borrowers with easy-to-navigate portals and enhanced workflow efficiencies."

SS&C Precision LM's loan management platform provides an all-in-one, integrated origination, servicing and asset management, investor accounting and reporting, and borrower self-service for complete loan lifecycle management.

"SS&C is thrilled to have A10 Capital in our growing list of valued clients. We are committed to delivering for all clients from the moment of initial contact through the entirety of the partnership," said Stan Szczepanik, Vice President of SS&C Technologies. "As an independent technology company focused on innovation, SS&C understands our client's unique challenges and provides a tailored solution with Precision LM."

About A10 Capital

Founded in Boise, Idaho in 2007, A10 Capital is a vertically integrated, full service, direct bridge, and permanent commercial real estate lender. The firm focuses on financing $5 million to $50 million+ per property and portfolio loans up to $200 million nationwide. A10 originates and services all loans in-house by A10.

A10 Capital sources loans directly with Borrowers, and through the best mortgage bankers in the country.

Since their inception, A10 has financed over 550+ individual transactions, totaling over $5.3 billion in senior secured bridge and permanent loans across 40 U.S. States.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq:SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

