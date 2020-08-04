SS&C Technologies Expands Footprint in Greater China

WINDSOR, Conn., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC), today announced the expansion of SS&C Geneva® in China. Bank of Communications Trustee Limited (the "BOCOM Trustee"), a Hong Kong-based trustee subsidiary of Bank of Communications Co., Ltd., selected Geneva, Geneva World Investor, Recon and SS&C's professional services to assist with their workflows.

BOCOM Trustee has provided fund administration services in Hong Kong for almost 20 years. The firm needed a solution to help diversify its services to a broader range of clients and improve operational efficiency. SS&C's solutions stood out with intuitive user interfaces, strong investor accounting, private equity fund support and automated reconciliation processes.

"The SS&C solution suite has superior functionality to improve our efficiency across the board, integrate with our third-party systems and meet the diversified requirements of our funds," said Stephen Yeung, Chief Executive at BOCOM Trustee. "We can rely on SS&C as a reputable brand with a strong local presence and a robust support model."

"We are pleased that BOCOM Trustee chose SS&C Advent as their fund administration partner," said Mats Berggren, Vice President EMEA & APAC, SS&C Advent. "We have built a strong product, implementation and sales team in Greater China over the years. We are deeply committed to our localization strategy and to providing the best support, so our clients can focus on growing their businesses with us."

The Asia operation of SS&C Technologies has more than 300 staffers dedicated to the SS&C Geneva support, product development and implementation.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology.

SS&C (Nasdaq:SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

