SS&C Technologies Helps Vitra Gestão De Patrimônio Ltda Streamline Portfolio Management

WINDSOR, Conn., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that Vitra Gestão De Patrimônio Ltda (Vitra) has implemented SS&C's Advent Portfolio Exchange® (APX) for tailored portfolio management and reporting. Vitra is also leveraging Advent Outsourcing Services for cloud delivery.

The Brazil-based investment manager is now live on SS&C's APX, which aggregates position data across multiple asset classes such as global bonds, equities, real estate, private equity and derivatives from different counterparties in the U.S., Latin America and Europe. The APX solution was deployed in an outsourced environment with low latency, bringing speed and efficiency to the users. The portfolio team is leveraging the robust reporting engine within APX to improve the client experience, as well as the advanced user provisioning and a patented audit trail to reduce operational risk.

"We selected APX for portfolio management, accounting and reporting and are very pleased with our smooth implementation process through Advent Outsourcing Services. With APX being cloud delivered, we realized very quickly the benefit of automation, and we're leveraging the connectivity Advent provides to reconcile more efficiently across multiple asset classes and counterparties. Accuracy and timeliness in our client reporting process has never been easier," said Paulo Marchi, COO.

"We are pleased to work with Vitra to optimize the company's portfolio management and reporting process," said Karen Geiger, Senior V.P. and Co-General Manager of SS&C Advent. "Our investment in industry-leading portfolio management software and services ensures that firms globally can realize the benefits of working with a single provider to solve business needs across the enterprise."

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

SOURCE: SS&C

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Follow SS&C on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE SS&C

Related Links

http://www.ssctech.com

