SS&C Technologies Unveils Innovative Solutions at Deliver 2024

Premier technology conference draws 1,000 leaders across financial and healthcare services

WINDSOR, Conn., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today unveiled its latest technology and services solutions during the SS&C Deliver 2024 Conference. Nearly 1,000 leaders across various industries gathered in New Orleans for a deep dive into SS&C's offerings in alternatives, asset management, healthcare, managed services, and more.

"SS&C's top priority is simplifying our customers' operational complexity," said Bill Stone, Chairman and CEO. "We have invested more than $2.9 billion in research and development over the last four years. Harnessing the power of intelligent automation, AI, and other cutting-edge technologies drives SS&C's strategy. We continue to deliver innovative solutions to help organizations optimize their operations and focus on growth."

The conference kicked off with a dynamic discussion between Bill Stone and David Rubenstein, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of The Carlyle Group, exploring the evolution of private markets, entrepreneurship, and philanthropy. Attendees also received a sneak preview of SS&C and Deloitte's latest study on the future of retirement across global markets, which is set to be released in the coming weeks. With an impressive lineup of more than 70 sessions, hands-on product labs, and immersive workshops, the event provided multiple opportunities for learning, networking, and fostering industry collaborations.

SS&C introduced innovations across several key areas:

Digital Transformation and Modernizing Operations: Key enhancements included streamlined investor onboarding, improved fund administration processes, and loan processing across SS&C GlobeOp. The introduction of Battea Class Action Services offers a comprehensive suite for securities claims management and financial recovery. SS&C Accord assists wealth managers in aggregating alternative investment data using proprietary technology. Additionally, SS&C introduced its DomaniRx platform to help healthcare payers manage the increasing challenges of regulatory demands and data fragmentation. This transformative growth platform acts as a data convener, allowing payers to integrate their data more effectively, manage costs, scale operations, and accelerate growth.

Artificial Intelligence and Intelligent Automation: SS&C Intralinks showcased advancements through the DealCentre AI™ platform, simplifying deal management with advanced tools and insights. The SS&C Blue Prism Enterprise AI portfolio combines generative AI with enterprise automation to enhance user experience and operational efficiency.

Managed IT Services: A comprehensive solution designed to empower financial services and healthcare organizations to optimize and outsource their in-house technology operations. Built on SS&C's proprietary tech stack, the new offering provides clients with a strategic, scalable approach to managing IT infrastructure.

Comprehensive Loan Management and Regulatory Compliance: SS&C demonstrated end-to-end solutions for optimizing lending, administration, and servicing operations across all loan types.

A New Generation of Investors: SS&C's innovations also focus on delivering solutions for digitally savvy investors. The SS&C Intralinks FundCentre™ streamlines the fundraising lifecycle, while a new Contact Center platform enhances and modernizes the customer experience for asset management, life and pensions, and retirement sectors.

SS&C also previewed several Next-Gen innovations:

Financial Wellness AI: Enhancements for SS&C's Financial Wellness Center engage the next generation of investors through interactive features and gamification.

Fund Services Portal: This next-gen initiative includes the SS&C Portal Assist Chatbot, which provides users an interactive way to engage with funds data, enhancing operational transparency and efficiency.

ARIA (Algorithmics Risk Intelligent Agent): this AI assistant embedded within SS&C Algorithmics' solutions suite enables risk professionals to use natural language to quickly create detailed financial reports, day-over-day change analysis for risk assessment, and what-if analyses.

SS&C Technologies continues to forge ahead, sculpting the future with robust, innovative solutions and an unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional value to the financial services and healthcare industries. Learn more on ssctech.com.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology.

Additional information about

SS&C (Nasdaq:SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

