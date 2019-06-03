SS&C to attend Sandler O'Neill, William Blair Conferences

WINDSOR, Conn., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC), a global provider of software and software-enabled services for the financial services and healthcare industries, today announced that Patrick Pedonti, Chief Financial Officer, will attend the Sandler O'Neill Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference on Wednesday, June 5th, 2019 at the Parker New York, in New York, NY.

SS&C will also attend the William Blair 39th Annual Growth Stock Conference. Rahul Kanwar, President and Chief Operating Officer will speak at the William Blair Conference on Thursday, June 6th, 2019 at the Loews Chicago Hotel, in Chicago, IL at 8:40 AM CT.

Webcast and presentation materials will be made available on SS&C Technologies' investor relations website at http://investor.ssctech.com.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of investment and financial software-enabled services and software for the global financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest institutions to local firms, manage and account for their investments using SS&C's products and services.



Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq:SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

