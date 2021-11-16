SS&C to Bolster SoFi Securities' Compliance Monitoring and Reporting

WINDSOR, Conn., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced SoFi Securities selected SS&C's Risk & Compliance Intelligence Platform ("RCI") to help support its compliance and monitoring program. SoFi will leverage RCI to maintain compliance with FINRA regulations, update written supervisory procedures and policies and bolster its anti-money laundering and transaction monitoring program.

RCI gives users specific features, functionality and compliance tests based on the firm's needs. Data-agnostic, the compliance and surveillance solution can consume any machine-readable data, including home-grown or ad-hoc customer data, to deliver advanced risk and compliance analysis, reporting features and electronic trade blotters. RCI is available as a SaaS offering.

"We are pleased to partner with SoFi Securities to support their compliance and monitoring program," said Mike Megaw, Managing Director, SS&C. "The evolving regulatory landscape continues to raise monitoring and reporting standards for broker-dealers, investment advisors and asset managers. SS&C's goal is to ensure we can simplify that process with the help of advanced analytics, comprehensive compliance libraries and easy-to-use reporting tools."

"SS&C's RCI platform has improved our workflow and reporting mechanisms," said Liam Corey, Chief Compliance Officer, SoFi Securities. "SS&C's comprehensive and accessible compliance library, advanced analytics and a customizable approach to tests features stand out from the pack."

Learn more about SS&C's RCI here.



About SoFi Securities

SoFi helps people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. Our products for borrowing, saving, spending, investing and protecting give our more than two million members fast access to tools to get their money right. SoFi membership comes with the key essentials for getting ahead, including career advisors and connection to a thriving community of like-minded, ambitious people. SoFi is also the naming rights partner of SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams. For more information, visit https://www.sofi.com or download our iOS and Android apps.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

SOURCE: SS&C

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Follow SS&C on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE SS&C

Related Links

http://www.sscinc.com

