SS&C to Host 2024 Analyst Day

WINDSOR, Conn., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC), a global provider of financial services and healthcare software and software-enabled services, will host an Analyst Day event on Wednesday afternoon, September 18, 2024 at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York. This event is designed to provide insight into SS&C's strategic outlook, including business unit and technology updates, and a financial overview.

This invite-only event will feature presentations from Bill Stone, Chairman and CEO, Rahul Kanwar, President and COO, Brian Schell, CFO, Anthony Caiafa, CTO, and other business leaders.

In-person attendees will also experience live demonstrations of SS&C's latest and greatest technologies, including offerings from SS&C Intralinks, Black Diamond, SS&C Blue Prism, and DomaniRx.

Event: SS&C Technologies 2024 Analyst Day

Date: Wednesday, September 18, 2024

Registration: 2:00 PM ET

Time: 2:30 PM ET – 5:30 PM ET, followed by a cocktail reception.

A live webcast will also be available at 2:30 p.m. ET on September 18, 2024 at investor.ssctech.com.

This event requires pre-registration. If you are interested in attending, please contact:

Justine Stone

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +1 212 367 4705

E-mail: [email protected]

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Follow SS&C on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE SS&C