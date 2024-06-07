SS&C to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

WINDSOR, Conn., June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC), a global provider of software and software-enabled services for the financial services and healthcare industries, today announced Brian Schell, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 2024 RBC Capital Markets Financial Technology Conference at The Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York, NY on Tuesday, June 11th, 2024 at 1:20 PM ET.

SS&C also announced Rahul Kanwar, President and COO, will join Brian Schell, Chief Financial Officer, to participate in one-on-one and group meetings at the Jefferies Global Fintech Conference at the Park Hyatt Hotel in New York, NY on Thursday, June 13th.

Webcast will be available on SS&C Technologies' investor relations website at http://investor.ssctech.com .

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq:SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

