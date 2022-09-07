SS&C to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

WINDSOR, Conn., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. ( Nasdaq: SSNC), a global provider of software and software-enabled services for the financial services and healthcare industries, today announced that senior management will participate in the following investor conferences.

Bill Stone, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in virtual and in-person 1:1 meetings at the SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Hybrid Non Deal Roadshow, hosted by Morgan Stanley, on Tuesday, September 13th in New York City.

Rahul Kanwar, President and Chief Operating Officer, will participate in the annual UBS FinTech One-on-One Conference Day on Thursday, September 15, 2022, in New York City.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology.

Additional information about SS&C ( Nasdaq:SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com. Follow SS&C on Twitter, Linkedin and Facebook.

