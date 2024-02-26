SS&C to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

WINDSOR, Conn., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC), a global provider of software and software-enabled services for the financial services and healthcare industries, today announced Brian Schell, Chief Financial Officer, will present at Citi's 2024 13th Annual FinTech Conference at The Essex Hotel in New York, NY on Wednesday, February 28th, 2024 at 9:30 AM ET.

SS&C also announced Bill Stone, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at Raymond James' 45th Annual Institutional Investors Conference at the Marriott Grande Lakes in Orlando, FL on Monday, March 4th at 2:50 PM ET.

Webcast and presentation materials will be available on SS&C Technologies' investor relations website at http://investor.ssctech.com .

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq:SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

