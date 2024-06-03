SS&C to Present at William Blair's 44th Annual Growth Stock Conference

WINDSOR, Conn., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC), a global provider of software and software-enabled services for the financial services and healthcare industries, today announced that Brian Schell, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at William Blair's 44th Annual Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 5th, 2024 at the Loews Chicago Hotel in Chicago, IL at 8:40 AM CT.

Webcast and presentation will be made available on SS&C Technologies' investor relations website at http://investor.ssctech.com .

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq:SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

