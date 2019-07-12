SS&C to Release Second Quarter 2019 Earnings

WINDSOR, Conn., July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC), a global provider of financial services and healthcare software and software-enabled services, will announce its financial results for the second quarter 2019 ended June 30, 2019 after the close of the market on Monday, July 29, 2019. The earnings conference call, scheduled for Monday, July 29 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, will discuss second quarter 2019 results.

Details of the release are as follows:

News Release: To be released on July 29, 2019. The release will be available over PR Newswire and from SS&C's website at www.ssctech.com. To receive the press release via email immediately after wire distribution, visit investor.ssctech.com and click on Email Alerts.

Earnings Call: Dial 844-343-4183 (US and Canada) or 647-689-5128 (International), and request the "SS&C Technologies Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call"; conference ID #4199496.

Audio Replay: A replay of the earnings call can be heard after 8:00 p.m. on July 29, 2019, until midnight on August 5, 2019. The dial-in number is 800-585-8367 (US and Canada) or 416-621-4642 (International); access code #4199496. The call will also be available for replay on SS&C's website after July 29, 2019; access: http://investor.ssctech.com/results.cfm

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of investment and financial software-enabled services and software for the global financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest institutions to local firms, manage and account for their investments using SS&C's products and services.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

