SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

WINDSOR, Conn., May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC), a global provider of financial services software and software-enabled services, today announced that Bill Stone, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will speak at the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media, and Communications Conference on Thursday, May 17th at The Westin Boston Waterfront Hotel in Boston, MA at 10:00 AM ET.

A live webcast will be made available on SS&C Technologies' investor relations website at http://investor.ssctech.com.