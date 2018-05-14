SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

WINDSOR, Conn., May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC), a global provider of financial services software and software-enabled services, today announced that Bill Stone, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will speak at the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media, and Communications Conference on Thursday, May 17th at The Westin Boston Waterfront Hotel in Boston, MA at 10:00 AM ET.
A live webcast will be made available on SS&C Technologies' investor relations website at http://investor.ssctech.com.
About SS&C Technologies
SS&C is a global provider of investment and financial software-enabled services and software for the global financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut and has offices around the world. Some 13,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest institutions to local firms, manage and account for their investments using SS&C's products and services.
