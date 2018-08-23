SS&C to Speak at D.A. Davidson Vertical Tech Day

WINDSOR, Conn., Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ : SSNC ), a global provider of financial services software and software-enabled services, announced today that Rahul Kanwar, President and Chief Operating Officer will speak at the D.A. Davidson Vertical Tech Day on Wednesday, September 5th at the New York Athletic Club in New York, NY at 12:35 PM ET.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of investment and financial software-enabled services and software for the global financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut and has offices around the world. Some 13,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest institutions to local firms, manage and account for their investments using SS&C's products and services.

