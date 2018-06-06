SS&C to Speak at June Investor Conferences

Patrick Pedonti, Chief Financial Officer, will speak at the 38th Nasdaq Investor Conference on Tuesday, June 12th at the Mayfair Hotel in London, UK at 2:15 PM BST.

Bill Stone, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will speak at the William Blair 38th Annual Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 13th at the Four Seasons in Chicago, IL at 3:20 PM CT.

Rahul Kanwar, Executive Vice President, will speak at the 2018 RBC Capital Markets Financial Technology Conference on Thursday, June 14th at the Westin Grand Central in New York, NY at 9:00 AM ET.

Webcast and presentation materials will be made available on SS&C Technologies' investor relations website at http://investor.ssctech.com.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of investment and financial software-enabled services and software for the global financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut and has offices around the world. Some 13,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest institutions to local firms, manage and account for their investments using SS&C's products and services.

