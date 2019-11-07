SS&C to Speak at the Citi 2019 Financial Technology Conference

WINDSOR, Conn., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC), a global provider of software and software-enabled services for the financial services and healthcare industries, today announced that Bill Stone, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will speak at the Citi 2019 Financial Technology Conference on Tuesday, November 12th, 2019 at Lotte New York Palace Hotel, in New York, NY at 1:45 pm ET.

Webcast will be made available on SS&C Technologies' investor relations website at http://investor.ssctech.com .

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq:SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

SOURCE SS&C

