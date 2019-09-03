SS&C Unveils New SS&C Intralinks Executive Team

WINDSOR, Conn., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC), today named Ken Bisconti and Bob Petrocchi as co-heads of SS&C Intralinks. The appointments balance continuity in key positions with the elevation of the next generation of leaders.

Bisconti, who joined SS&C Intralinks in 2017, was formerly Chief Product Officer. Petrocchi, who joined in 2016, was most recently Chief Revenue Officer. Mr. Bisconti and Mr. Petrocchi will be responsible for guiding SS&C Intralinks through the next phase of its growth as the leading technology provider for global banking, dealmaking and capital markets communities. SS&C also announced Leif O'Leary, Senior Vice President and General Manager, will be leaving the company at the end of September.

"We are confident that Ken and Bob will help the business grow and bring value to our customers and shareholders," said Bill Stone, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, SS&C Technologies. "We wish Leif well and thank him for his contribution."

"As a member of the SS&C family, we are better positioned than ever to help our customers succeed by continuing to build out a cutting-edge portfolio of leading SaaS offerings around secure content sharing across boundaries," said Ken Bisconti.

Bob Petrocchi added, "I am honored to be able to work with Ken and the rest of the SS&C Intralinks team to usher in a new era of growth, innovation and customer value."



SS&C Intralinks is a pioneer of the virtual data room, enabling and securing the flow of information by facilitating M&A, capital raising and investor reporting. SS&C Intralinks has earned the trust and business of more than 99 percent of the Fortune 1000 and has executed over US$34.7 trillion worth of financial transactions on its platform.



About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of investment and financial software-enabled services and software for the global financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest institutions to local firms, manage and account for their investments using SS&C's products and services.



Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq:SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

