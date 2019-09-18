SS&C Welcomes New Head of Relationship Management for DST Financial Services

WINDSOR, Conn., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC), today announced that Craig Schachter has been named Managing Director and Head of Relationship Management for DST Financial Services, Americas. Craig will report to Mike Sleightholme, Senior Vice President and General Manager, DST.

"Craig brings a wealth of leadership experience that will boost our efforts to seamlessly bring the full breadth of SS&C capabilities to our financial services clients," said Mike Sleightholme. "He has a strong track record of delivering strategic client solutions and building deep relationships globally with his customers. That experience will be invaluable as we look to maximize the full extent of the DST acquisition."

"SS&C is a client-focused company that continually innovates with its technology, while keeping the customer experience at the forefront. Given my 25 years in financial services and technology building strategic partnerships and managing large accounts, this role and company are an ideal fit. I am thrilled to be joining such a talented and experienced team, and I look forward to working with my new colleagues to continue generating growth and delivering results for SS&C and our customers," said Craig Schachter.

Craig joins the firm from Finastra, where he served in a number of capacities, most recently as Global Head of the FinTech Ecosystem. He also held global and strategic leadership roles at FIS, SunGard and Xcitek. In his 25 years in the Financial Technology industry, Craig has specialized in building and mentoring high performing teams. Craig earned his BA in Political Science from the University of Delaware.



About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of investment and financial services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest institutions to local firms, manage and account for their investments using SS&C's products and services.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

