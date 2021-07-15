SSCI Awarded $950,000,000 Ceiling Indefinite-Delivery/Indefinite-Quantity Contract

WOBURN, Mass., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Systems Company, Inc. (SSCI), an industry leader and pioneer in advanced intelligent autonomous systems, has been awarded a $950,000,000 ceiling indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the maturation, demonstration and proliferation of capability across platforms and domains, leveraging open systems design, modern software and algorithm development in order to enable Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2). This contract is part of a multiple award multi-level security effort to provide development and operation of systems as a unified force across all domains (air, land, sea, space, cyber, and electromagnetic spectrum) in an open architecture family of systems that enables capabilities via multiple integrated platforms.

SSCI CEO Raman Mehra states, "We are very excited to be added to a list of incredibly capable and innovative companies who can compete for opportunities in this very important initiative."