SSCI Awarded $950,000,000 Ceiling Indefinite-Delivery/Indefinite-Quantity Contract
Jul 15, 2021, 09:00 ET
WOBURN, Mass., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Systems Company, Inc. (SSCI), an industry leader and pioneer in advanced intelligent autonomous systems, has been awarded a $950,000,000 ceiling indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the maturation, demonstration and proliferation of capability across platforms and domains, leveraging open systems design, modern software and algorithm development in order to enable Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2). This contract is part of a multiple award multi-level security effort to provide development and operation of systems as a unified force across all domains (air, land, sea, space, cyber, and electromagnetic spectrum) in an open architecture family of systems that enables capabilities via multiple integrated platforms.
SSCI CEO Raman Mehra states, "We are very excited to be added to a list of incredibly capable and innovative companies who can compete for opportunities in this very important initiative."
About Scientific Systems Company, Inc.
Founded in 1990 and based in Woburn, MA, Scientific Systems Company Inc. (SSCI) invents disruptive technologies, develops revolutionary solutions, and builds trusted products for our customers' most challenging missions. SSCI focuses on the creation of AI/ML enabled capabilities to command, control, communicate with, and manage composable collections of intelligent agents, smart sensors, and autonomous platforms across all domains.
SOURCE Scientific Systems Company Inc.
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article