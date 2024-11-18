SSCP-OWNED APPLEBEE'S IN TEXAS, CALIFORNIA AND VIRGINIA SURPRISE VETERANS WITH FREE BUD BEERS ON VETERANS DAY AND RAISES ANOTHER $20,000 FOR FOLDS OF HONOR

APPLEBEE'S GUESTS PRE-BUY 10,072 BUDWEISER, BUD LIGHT AND BUDWEISER ZERO BEERS FOR THEIR NEIGHBORHOOD MILITARY MEMBERS, ALL OF WHOM RECEIVED ONE FOR FREE

DALLAS, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A week ago today, veterans and troops arrived at SSCP-owned Applebee's restaurants, 72 spanning from Northern California to Virginia with the majority in SSCP's home state of Texas, expecting an exceptional free meal on Veterans Day and they got more than they expected.

The surprise extra on their special day was that their neighbors pre-bought 10,072 Budweiser beers in their honor so they all could enjoy the choice of an ice-cold Budweiser, Bud Light or Budweiser Zero for FREE. Due to the popularity of the BUY A VET A BUD program, SSCP Applebee's guests bought way more Buds than were necessary.

"The smiles and tears of joy at our restaurants told an unforgettable story on Veterans Day," said SSCP's Senior Director of Marketing Blake Roe. "When our local heroes realized that their neighbors, perhaps ones they did not know, thought enough of their service and sacrifices to buy them a beer sight unseen, their reaction was disbelief or elation and sometimes both. It meant a lot to our team members too as they realized the opportunity to serve was based on the freedom these men and women provided and continue to provide."

To ensure that all Bud beers were bought by close neighbors, each of Applebee's restaurants kept a tab of their own number of pre-sold free beers that would be available to veterans for free. The number of Bud beers sold per restaurant between October 16 and Veterans Day ranged from its top seller, Katy, Texas on Restaurant Row near Houston) with 519 to 31. All but two Buds had been pre-bought and SSCP comped those two. In all, 4,243 free Bud beers were claimed.

The good news didn't end there. SSCP promised that every dollar spent on Buds that went unclaimed would be donated to Folds of Honor, which provides scholarships to families of America's fallen or disabled military as well as families of America's first responders. Through the BUY A VET A BUD campaign and SSCP's commitment, Folds of Honor will receive more than $21,000 from SSCP Applebee's guests via SSCP. Funds will allow dependents of fallen service members or first responders to pursue an education, perhaps unattainable otherwise.

"Folds of Honor is so proud to partner with Budweiser and SSCP's Applebee's restaurants on this tremendous effort to provide veterans with a free Bud to honor their dedication and service and for the funds for educational scholarships for spouses and children of fallen and disabled service members," said Brandon Baker, Regional Impact Officer for the Oklahoma Chapter of Folds of Honor. "Folds of Honor would not be able to meet all of these needs without the help and support of great companies like these."

SSCP Management is a family-owned and operated award-winning restaurant leader. The company was founded in Dallas, Texas by owner and CEO Sunil Dharod, a renowned businessman and philanthropist. He now leads the future of the company alongside his son, Chris Dharod, SSCP President, and his daughter, Puja Dharod, Vice President of Investments at SSCP, who are both determined to continue the legacy started and continued by their father. SSCP always strives to provide the best experience for its guests through outstanding service.

