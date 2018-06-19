SS&C's ALPS Advisors and Smith Capital Investors Announce Strategic Alliance

Smith Capital Investors, led by Gibson Smith, is comprised of a tenured investment team with an average of over 15 years of experience and a track record of delivering risk-adjusted returns and preservation of capital. ALPS, a provider of asset management and asset servicing solutions, was acquired by SS&C in April 2018.

"Smith Capital Investors provides a research-driven, fundamental approach to fixed income," said Ned Burke*, Chief Executive Officer, ALPS Advisors. "We are excited to collaborate with the team at Smith Capital Investors and bring their breadth and depth of experience to fixed income investors."

"Culture is central to our success, and people of high character are our primary differentiator. The ALPS culture and focus on principles and values match up nicely with our vision and brand promise to build lasting relationships. They were the ideal partner for our first sub-advised products." says Gibson Smith**, Founder, Smith Capital Investors.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of investment and financial software-enabled services and software for the global financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut and has offices around the world. Some 13,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest institutions to local firms, manage and account for their investments using SS&C's products and services.

About ALPS

Through its subsidiary companies, ALPS Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative investment products and customized servicing solutions to the financial services industry. Founded in 1985, Denver-based ALPS delivers its asset management and asset servicing solutions through offices in Boston, New York, Seattle, and Toronto. ALPS is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SS&C Technologies, Inc. For more information about ALPS and its services, visit www.alpsinc.com. Information about ALPS products is available at www.alpsfunds.com.

About Smith Capital Investors

Smith Capital Investors, a Colorado-based investment management firm, is focused on income investing with a keen eye on risk-adjusted returns and preservation of capital. Smith Capital Investors deploys an actively managed, fundamentally driven investment process led by an experienced, investment-centric, and proven team of investment professionals. For more information on Smith Capital Investors please visit www.smithcapitalinvestors.com.

Please note that the information concerning ALPS/Smith Total Return Bond Fund and ALPS/Smith Short Duration Bond Fund is subject to change. A registration statement for ALPS/Smith Total Return Bond Fund and ALPS/Smith Short Duration Bond Fund has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Shares of the new funds may not be sold until the registration statement becomes effective. There is no guarantee that the registration statement will be declared effective. Please note that the foregoing announcement does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale. The registration statement will contain information about the investment objectives, risks, and expenses of the Funds. A potential investor should read it carefully before investing. Once available, a copy of the Funds' prospectus can be obtained by calling 1.866.759.5679 or online at http://www.alpsfunds.com/.

An investor should consider investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus, which contains this and other information, please contact your investment professional. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

*Registered Representative of ALPS Distributors, Inc. and ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc.

**Registered Representative of ALPS Distributors, Inc.

ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. is the distributor for the Funds.

ALPS Distributors, Inc. and ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. are affiliated.

Additional information about

SS&C (Nasdaq:SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

View original content with multimedia:

