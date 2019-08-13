SS&C's Black Diamond Wealth Platform Integrates with RIA in a Box's MyRIACompliance Software to Provide Real-Time Updates

CLEVELAND, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RIA in a Box today announced that its MyRIACompliance software now integrates with SS&C's Black Diamond® Wealth Platform. The integration allows joint clients to automate the compliance and registration process, helping to ensure accurate registration and Form ADV information is filed.

By sourcing data from Black Diamond, MyRIACompliance enables advisory firms to track registration and notice filings so they can update compliance requirements in real-time in the correct jurisdictions. Firms are also able to immediately identify and address potential discrepancies, so they are properly registered.

"We are pleased to work with RIA in a Box to power real-time compliance updates for our clients using the MyRIACompliance solution," said Eli George, VP Global Solutions Management, SS&C Technologies. "The integration enables those advisors to focus more on serving their clients while maintaining the highest possible level of compliance."

"RIA in a Box consistently strives to streamline time-consuming tasks for advisors and clients for the best service," said GJ King, President of RIA in a Box. "Integrating MyRIACompliance with an efficient, data sourcing platform like Black Diamond enables real-time capabilities and higher security that will only expand our abilities to provide the best solutions for advisors."

The integration is now live and available to RIA in a Box MyRIACompliance clients.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of investment and financial software-enabled services and software for the global financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest institutions to local firms, manage and account for their investments using SS&C's products and services.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

About RIA in a Box LLC

RIA in a Box is a leading provider of compliance software to the wealth management industry. Launched in 2005, RIA in a Box is led by Will Bressman and GJ King who transformed the business into the market leading SaaS-based compliance solution focused on the RIA industry. Over 1,700 RIAs of varying size use the platform to increase compliance workflow efficiency and to automate regulatory requirements. For more information about RIA in a Box, please visit: www.riainabox.com.

