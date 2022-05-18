SS&C's Black Diamond Wealth Platform Reaches $2 Trillion AUM

Fast-Growing Independent Wealth Management Firms Utilize Technology and Tools to Drive Scalable Growth

WINDSOR, Conn., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC), today announced that assets under management on the Black Diamond® Wealth Platform have reached a collective USD$2 trillion. This milestone represents an increase of 35% in aggregate assets managed on the Black Diamond platform since 2021.

"Our longstanding partnerships, including Black Diamond, continue to drive our financial advisor and client service experience," said Larry Miles, CEO of Choreo, LLC, an independent RIA with $12 billion in assets under administration* and over 120 wealth management employees across the country. "As a digitally-enabled wealth management firm, we grow and succeed when the technology partners we work with continuously innovate on their offerings, identify and customize scalable solutions for our advisors and clients, and create streamlined workflows. In Black Diamond, we have found just such a partner, and we congratulate the company on reaching this major milestone."

Almost 1,900 firms of all shapes and sizes rely on the cloud-native Black Diamond platform as their investment technology stack. In addition to comprehensive portfolio accounting and performance reporting, Black Diamond incorporates advanced rebalancing functionality and a robust interactive Client Experience portal with mobile access and digital tools for end-client engagement and interaction. The offering further includes outsourced daily reconciliation and data management services. Black Diamond is also the hub of an ecosystem of select integration partners who provide seamlessly connected solutions in financial planning, CRM, risk analytics, and access to traditional, alternative, and insurance investment platforms.

"I want to congratulate our great clients on this achievement," said Bill Stone, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, SS&C Technologies. "They're the ones who have been winning over investors and growing their assets. We are proud to play a role in enabling them to achieve success. We will continue to strengthen the Black Diamond platform and build upon this momentum."

*As of February 18, 2022, approximately $10B constitutes regulatory assets under management, with an additional approximately $2B in assets under advisement related to holdings of clients for which Choreo provides aggregated reporting, financial planning, wealth management consulting, retirement plan consulting and advisory services, and/or similar services.

