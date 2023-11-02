SS&C's Black Diamond Wealth Platform Transforms Advisor Experience with Innovative Black Diamond CRM

WINDSOR, Conn., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced the latest advancement in wealth management technology, the Black Diamond CRM module, integrated into the SS&C Black Diamond Wealth Platform.

Designed exclusively for wealth managers and advisory firms, the Black Diamond CRM module redefines the advisor experience by offering a comprehensive managed services solution to reduce the technology maintenance burden on advisors. This innovative module seamlessly complements SS&C's existing CRM solutions, Salentica Elements and Salentica Engage, providing firms with a low-maintenance option while ensuring a smooth transition to enhanced customization capabilities.

Key features of the Black Diamond CRM module include:

InTouch: Empowering advisors to engage with clients at the right moment, tracking and creating last and next client touchpoints, including emails, calls, and client review activities.





Account Opening: Supporting both single and multi-custodial workflows, account opening integrations save advisors time and enable them to deliver a better client experience.





Time & Expense: Enabling advisors to gain insights into time and resource allocations, facilitating assessment of the investment in client relationships, all with automated efficiency and profitability tracking.





Workflow Manager: A comprehensive module streamlining and automating business processes efficiently through dynamic templates, approvals, checklists, and task management orchestration.





Robust Email Integration: A native in-email app that bridges the gap between CRM and major email solutions, such as Outlook and Gmail, eliminating manual data transfers and synchronizing contacts, events, and tasks.





: A native in-email app that bridges the gap between CRM and major email solutions, such as Outlook and Gmail, eliminating manual data transfers and synchronizing contacts, events, and tasks. Pre-built Integrations: Access to a curated catalog of custodial and advisor technology integrations, simplifying and automating the tech stack with support from Black Diamond's CRM experts.

"Black Diamond CRM incorporates robust CRM capabilities into SS&C's Black Diamond Wealth Platform and brings the power of the leading enterprise CRM platform to advisory firms of all sizes to fit their business," said Steve Leivent, Co-General Manager, SS&C Advent. "This latest enhancement complements Black Diamond's ongoing momentum, which recently brought to market a model marketplace, financial planning, and proposal generation functionality."

SS&C continues to drive excellence in industry-specific CRM solutions, with offerings spanning Salentica, Tier1, and now Black Diamond, all aimed at building trusted relationships and enabling wealth management firms and investment banks to deepen and expand their book of business.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology.

Additional information about

SS&C (Nasdaq:SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

