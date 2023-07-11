SS&C's Retirement Income Middleware Platform Reaches $1 Billion AUM

News provided by

SS&C

11 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

SS&C Retirement Income Clearing & Calculation (RICC) Platform now services more than 4,000 retirement plans

WINDSOR, Conn., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC), today announced assets under administration on the SS&C Retirement Income Clearing & Calculation (RICC) Platform have reached USD1 billion. The milestone coincides with record 42% growth in the number of participants on the platform since the beginning of the year.

Through a single connection, RICC allows income solution providers to gain distribution opportunities on multiple recordkeeping platforms. If plan participants change plan providers or switch plans, RICC facilitates the portability of income assets. With six leading recordkeepers and five product providers on board, the middleware platform now supports a variety of protected income investment options.

"RICC was developed to help address the need for an efficient, scalable and cost-effective way for recordkeepers to gain access to multiple retirement income solutions through a single connection," said Larry McQuaid, Head of Business Development, SS&C Retirement. "We are gratified to see record growth on the platform as more participants adopt protected income assets. As the passage of the Secure 1.0 Act spurs more demand in this sector, we look forward to providing the leading technology and support to market participants to accelerate adoption."

When a consortium of leading retirement firms launched Income America 5ForLife, a guaranteed lifetime income target date series, they chose SS&C as a middleware provider. "When we launched Income America to transform the retirement industry with in-plan lifetime income guarantees, we knew the success of the offering depended on easy access, distribution and portability for the recordkeepers, retirement plans, advisors and participants," said Matthew Wolniewicz, President, Income America. "SS&C's middleware platform offers a simple, elegant setup for the complex management of these solutions and others. We look forward to our continued partnership with SS&C as we grow."

Learn about SS&C's middleware solution here.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology.

SS&C (Nasdaq:SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Follow SS&C on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

SOURCE SS&C

Also from this source

SS&C to Release Second Quarter 2023 Earnings

SS&C Announces Appointment of Brian Schell as Chief Financial Officer

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.