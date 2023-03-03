SSD Controllers Global Market Report 2023

NEW YORK, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Major players in the SSD controllers market are Marvell Technology Group (UK), Samsung (South Korea), Intel (US), Toshiba (Japan), Western Digital (US), Micron Technology Inc. (US), NetApp (US), IBM (US), Phison Electronics Corporation (Taiwan), Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (Taiwan), SandForce (US), Fusion-Io Inc., Seagate, Microsemi, Mushkin, Lexar Media, G.Skill, Violin Memory, Corsair Components, and Best IT World (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06285836/?utm_source=PRN

Source: ReportLinker

The global SSD controllers market grew from $22.69 billion in 2022 to $26.59 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The SSD controllers market is expected to grow to $40.73 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.2%.

The SSD controller market consists of sales DRAM, NAND, and power management ICs.Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

The SSD controller include electronic devices that link flash memory components to host SSD input or output interfaces or computers.Using an SSD controller, the integrated CPU delivers outstanding performance while requiring minimal power.

SSD controllers are electrical components that are also included within a single integrated circuit (IC). SSD controller embedded processors employ microcontrollers with 16 or 32 bits.

North America was the largest region in the SSD controllers market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in SSD controllers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The main types of SSD controllers are single level cell, multi level cell and triple level cell.Single level cell (SLC) flash refers to a form of solid-state storage that holds one bit of data per cell.

SSD controllers storage are SATA, SAS and PCIe that are used by enterprise, automotive, industrial and other users.

The increasing demand for cloud-based data centers is expected to propel the growth of the SSD controller market.A cloud data center relocates a typical on-premise data center to a different location.

An enterprise rents infrastructure maintained by a third-party partner and accesses data center resources through the Internet rather than maintaining its infrastructure.Increasing demand for data centers leads to the need for data storage, resulting in the demand for SSD controllers.

For example, in October 2021, Amazon Web Services (AWS) spent $35 billion on cloud computing infrastructure in Northern Virginia, highlighting the huge impact data centers can have on regional economies.According to the United States International Trade Commission (USITC), as of January 2021, there were around 8,000 data centers in the world.

The United States (33% of the total), the United Kingdom (5.7%), Germany (5.5%), China (5.2%), Canada (3.3%), and the Netherlands (3.4%) are the nations with the most data centers. Therefore, the increasing demand for cloud-based data centers is driving the SSD controller market.

The introduction of 3D NAND technology in SSD controllers is a key trend in the SSD controllers market. 3D NAND also called vertical NAND or V-NAND employs a stacked design to organize memory cells within an SSD. 3D NAND allows suppliers to pack more capacity into a smaller physical space at a lower cost. It also leads to faster performance, longer battery life, and lower power usage. Every major SSD manufacturer currently offers 3D NAND SSDs. For instance, in 2020, Intel Corporation, an American multinational corporation, and technology company, launched 144L 3D NAND For Datacenter SSDs. In May 2017, Western Digital launched a 3D NAND SATA SSD using 64-layer 3D NAND technology for increased capacity and less cell-cell interference.

In January 2022, SK Hynix Inc., a South Korea-based semiconductor company, acquired the first phase of Intel NAND technology and SSD Business for $7 billion and formed a new subsidiary "Solidigm" in San Jose, California. Through the acquisition, SK Hynix uses its NAND Flash business to propel it into the worldwide top tier. The acquisition includes the assets of Intel's SSD business and the Dalian NAND Flash manufacturing facility in China. The remaining assets concerning Intel's NAND business include IP related to the manufacture and design of NAND flash wafers, R&D employees for NAND flash wafers, the Dalian facility workforce, and other associated tangible and intangible assets.

The countries covered in the SSD controllers market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The SSD controller market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides SSD controller market statistics, including SSD controller industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a SSD controller market share, detailed SSD controller market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the SSD controller industry. This SSD controller market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06285836/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker