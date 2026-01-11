SSENSE ANNOUNCES SELECTION OF FOUNDER-LED BID IN COURT-SUPERVISED SISP

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - SSENSE today announced that it has been notified by the Court-appointed Monitor that the bid submitted by its co-founders, Rami Atallah, Bassel Atallah, and Firas Atallah, together with their strategic partner, a leading Canadian multi-family office, has been selected as the successful bid in the Court-supervised Sale and Investment Solicitation Process (SISP) conducted under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA). The parties have entered into a definitive purchase agreement.

Closing of the transaction remains subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including Court and other applicable regulatory approvals. Assuming timely receipt of all necessary approvals and the satisfaction of all other conditions, the closing of the transaction is expected to occur no later than February 13, 2026. Upon closing, the company will be positioned to complete the remaining steps of the CCAA process.

Further information regarding the CCAA proceedings is available on the Monitor's website at www.ey.com/ca/ssense.

ABOUT SSENSE:

SSENSE (pronounced [es-uhns]) is a global technology platform operating at the intersection of culture, community, and commerce. Headquartered in Montreal, it features a mix of established and emerging luxury brands across womenswear, menswear, kidswear, and Everything ElseTM.

SOURCE SSENSE