SSFF & ASIA 2022 Online Closing Seminar NFT×Cinema feat. The Rhetoric Star (NOMA × CoinPost) from Being an Audience to Being a Participant
Aug 31, 2022, 08:28 ET
Discussing the development of film infrastructure services using blockchain and NFT technology
TOKYO, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia (SSFF & ASIA), one of the largest international short film festivals in Asia accredited by the US Academy Awards®, had an Online Seminar "NFT and Cinema" on July 26th. SSFF & ASIA introduced a film called "The Rhetoric Star" at the festival award ceremony in June. It is a film about the dark secrets and expectations regarding Cryptocurrency. We also announced the concept of the NFT Global Cinema Market, a collaboration with Visual Voice Inc.
At the online closing seminar of the film festival held on July 26th, Tetsuya Bessho, president of the film festival, and Taichi, director of EDLEAD who is also in the international film production team NOMA. Mr. Takahito Kagami, CEO of CoinPost Co., Ltd., who operates the online media "CoinPost" that distributes domestic and foreign news about cryptocurrencies to investors, the three took the stage and talked about new filmmaking methods in the Web 3.0 era, movies that will change with NFT.
Now Stream the discussion (subtitled with English) here. https://youtu.be/iKiQu2XB5nc
In the seminar, panelists talked about following points.
The Current State of Film Production
4 Characteristics of NFT
- Uniqueness: To be distinguishable from other digital data
- Tradability: Ownership becomes clear and global trading becomes possible with crypto assets
- Interoperability: Enabling the using of content across various services
- Programmability: Making it possible to set automatic rules using smart contract
The Difference Between Crowdfunding and NFT
How Can NFT Change the Producing Process? Web 2.0 to Web 3.0
A Community Driven Film and its Possibilities
For the full report of this event is available: https://www.shortshorts.org/content/news_en/biz/nftseminar/
- The Rhetoric Star https://twitter.com/THERHETORICSTAR
- Visual Voice Co., Ltd. Visual Voice x Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia - Web3, Metaverse, Blockchain, NFT - Visual Voice Inc. (v-voice.jp)
Media contact:
Fuyumi Tanaka
[email protected]
0354748201
SOURCE Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia
Share this article