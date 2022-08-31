SSFF & ASIA 2022 Online Closing Seminar NFT×Cinema feat. The Rhetoric Star (NOMA × CoinPost) from Being an Audience to Being a Participant

Discussing the development of film infrastructure services using blockchain and NFT technology

TOKYO, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia (SSFF & ASIA), one of the largest international short film festivals in Asia accredited by the US Academy Awards®, had an Online Seminar "NFT and Cinema" on July 26th. SSFF & ASIA introduced a film called "The Rhetoric Star" at the festival award ceremony in June. It is a film about the dark secrets and expectations regarding Cryptocurrency. We also announced the concept of the NFT Global Cinema Market, a collaboration with Visual Voice Inc.

NFT and Cinema Online Seminar from left; Tetsuta Bessho (Visual Voice), Taichi (Filmmaker /NOMA) / Takahito Kagami (CoinPost)

At the online closing seminar of the film festival held on July 26th, Tetsuya Bessho, president of the film festival, and Taichi, director of EDLEAD who is also in the international film production team NOMA. Mr. Takahito Kagami, CEO of CoinPost Co., Ltd., who operates the online media "CoinPost" that distributes domestic and foreign news about cryptocurrencies to investors, the three took the stage and talked about new filmmaking methods in the Web 3.0 era, movies that will change with NFT.

Now Stream the discussion (subtitled with English) here. https://youtu.be/iKiQu2XB5nc

In the seminar, panelists talked about following points.

The Current State of Film Production

4 Characteristics of NFT

Uniqueness: To be distinguishable from other digital data

Tradability: Ownership becomes clear and global trading becomes possible with crypto assets

Interoperability: Enabling the using of content across various services

Programmability: Making it possible to set automatic rules using smart contract

The Difference Between Crowdfunding and NFT

How Can NFT Change the Producing Process? Web 2.0 to Web 3.0

A Community Driven Film and its Possibilities

For the full report of this event is available: https://www.shortshorts.org/content/news_en/biz/nftseminar/

