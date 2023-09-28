SSFF ＆ ASIA 2023 Screening in Autumn's Online Grand Theater and "DOOR" Theater Open Today

News provided by

Committee for Short Shorts Film Festival

28 Sep, 2023, 08:38 ET

Special screenings of short films directed by Raymond Red, a representing the Philippine Cinema, Japan's up-and-coming director Ryutaro Nakagawa, and the latest produced by Naomi Kawase

A seminar by the SSFF & ASIA 2023 Grand Prix winning director will be streamed online

SHIBUYA WARD, Japan, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia (SSFF & ASIA), one of the biggest international short film festivals in Asia, and officially recognized by the Academy Awards®︎ announced that the official website of the Screening in Autumn event and the Online Grand Theater for early screenings as well as the virtual "DOOR" theater open today. Special screening lineup and event information have been also released and seats reservations have begun.URL: https://shortshorts.org/2023autumn/en

Continue Reading
SSFF ＆ ASIA 2023 special screenings and events.
SSFF ＆ ASIA 2023 special screenings and events.
SSFF & ASIA 2023 Autumn visual.
SSFF & ASIA 2023 Autumn visual.

Special screenings in collaboration with the Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF) includes the short film "Anino" by Raymond Red, one of the Philippines' spirited directors and a member of this year's TIFF jury, and "Leave Behind" by director Ryutaro Nakagawa, who has been officially invited to this year's TIFF Gala selection. Furthermore, the latest short film directed by 19-year-old Kisa Muramatsu and produced by Naomi Kawase, a project at the Nara International Film Festival will also be screened. Arisa Nakano, who appeared in the Cannes International Film Festival award-winning film "Perfect Days," stars in this short film "Permanence."

On Wednesday, October 18th, we will hold an online seminar featuring Izumi Yoshida, an animation artist living in Poland and winner of the SSFF & ASIA 2023 Grand-Prix, George Lucas Award "Bridge". On Thursday, October 19th, Ayame Goriki will be on stage for a screening and talk event of short films produced as part of the Creators Support Project. On Sunday, October 22nd, a specially produced 3 short films with Japan Cultural Expo including "The way back home" will be shown and the director Karin Miyagi will be appeared in person.

*Events are held in Japanese

Schedule and Venue: 
Online Grand Theater: Thu. September 28 to Fri. October 27, 2023
Online satellite venue:

① "Door" Theater (Schedule same as above)

② Brillia Short Shorts Theater Online from Oct. 4 -, 2023

Venue: TOKYO PHOTOGRAPHIC ART MUSEUM Hall: 

Thu. October 19 to Sun. 22, 2023

◆Content: In addition to screening SSFF & ASIA 2023 award-winning short films, there will also be a special screening of Korean short films, a talk event with guests, an online seminar for creators, and a BRANDED SHORTS seminar.

Media Contact:
Fuyumi Tanaka
0354748201
[email protected]

SOURCE Committee for Short Shorts Film Festival

Also from this source

Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia 2023 Screening in Autumn Announced the Outline

ACADEMY AWARD® Accredited & One of Asia's Biggest International Short Film Festivals - The SHORT SHORTS FILM FESTIVAL & ASIA Presents Japan's Only Branded Movie Festival

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.