SSFF ＆ ASIA 2026 George Lucas Award (Grand Prix) goes to "SPEEDY!" by Jiin Oh

The winners of 12 Awards including Live-Action, Non-Fiction, Animation which are eligible to the next Academy Awards® were announced

TOKYO, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia (SSFF & ASIA) 2026, one of Asia's largest international short film festivals and an Academy Awards®-accredited event, concluded its 28th edition after showcasing a diverse selection of films from around the world.

From 4,921 submissions representing 114 countries and regions, 245 films were selected for screening.

12 Awards were announced including George Lucas Award SSFF & ASIA 2026 Award Ceremony

The festival's award ceremony celebrated outstanding achievements across multiple categories, including the Academy Awards®-qualifying Live Action, Non-Fiction, and Animation competitions. The festival's highest honor, the George Lucas Award (Grand Prix), was presented to SPEEDY! from South Korea, directed by Jiin Oh. The film, which also won the Asia International Best Short Award, impressed the jury with its inventive storytelling, nostalgic visual style, and exploration of human nature through the unusual setting of a speed-reading school in 1980s Seoul.

https://www.shortshorts.org/2026/awards/

In the Live Action Competition, Norway's Trio, directed by Fridtjof Josefsen and Morten Borgestad, received the International Best Short Award. The jury praised the film's universal, dialogue-free storytelling and its ability to convey humor and emotion through a concise cinematic form. Japan's Round and Round, directed by Hayato Otogi, won the Japan Best Short Award for its emotionally resonant narrative, told through a single fixed-camera shot that captures a reunion shaped by memory, loss, and unspoken feelings.

The Non-Fiction Best Short Award went to Poland's The Tuners, directed by Pawel Piotr Chorzepa. Set behind the scenes of a prestigious piano competition, the documentary highlights the dedication and artistry of piano tuners, offering audiences a compelling look at an often-overlooked profession. In the Animation Competition, With Tapes and Toasts in the Car by German-Iranian filmmaker Kiana Naghshineh was recognized for its sensitive yet imaginative portrayal of terminal illness, blending emotional realism with cosmic fantasy.

Additional awards honored emerging talent and innovative storytelling. Japan's Backstitch won the U-25 Project Best Short Award, while Baldies: What About My Hair received the Shibuya Diversity Award. The newly established Tom Yoda Next Frame Award went to Not a Bad Sound, recognizing promising young Japanese creators. Other honors included the CyberAgent Vertical Award, Best Thrill Award supported by CRG, and the HOPPY HAPPY AWARD.

The festival also announced its Best Actor Awards, recognizing outstanding performances from films across the International, Asia International, and Japan competition categories. Award-winning and nominated films will remain available through the festival's online platform until June 30.

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SOURCE Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia