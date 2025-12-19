SSFF & ASIA Presents New Short Film Expression: The CyberAgent Vertical Award -- Global Call for Entries

Submission Deadline: March 31

TOKYO, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia (SSFF & ASIA)—Asia's largest and an Academy Award®-Qualifying Film Festival—has announced a global call for entries for the CyberAgent Vertical Award, to be presented at SSFF & ASIA 2026. The award is organized in collaboration with CyberAgent, Inc., a leading Japanese media and technology company.

The CyberAgent Vertical Award 2026 Shunji Iwai (Filmmaker) "Vertical films have made remarkable progress in recent years, emerging as a new form of expression. I'm very much looking forward to seeing which work will receive the CyberAgent Verical Award next time." Tatsuya Ando General Manager, Creative Director, CyberAgent "I look forward to encountering the bold and dynamic expressions of creators and performers working at the forefront of vertical short films."

Launched in 2025, the CyberAgent Vertical Award was established to explore the creative potential of vertical-format short films, a rapidly growing form of visual expression shaped by mobile viewing and social platforms. The award aims to serve as a hub for emerging cinematic approaches, recognizing works that demonstrate exceptional impact, expressive power, and innovation within the vertical format.

Eligible works include a wide range of narrative-driven projects such as short dramas, branded films, tourism videos, and other creative short-form content. Particular emphasis is placed on originality, strong messaging, and inventive visual language. Rather than focusing on platform metrics, the award highlights storytelling and cinematic quality within the vertical format.

In its inaugural year, five works were nominated, and CONECO FILM received the first CyberAgent Vertical Award. At the award ceremony, filmmaker Shunji Iwai, who served as presenter, praised the nominated works, noting the expressive richness of the creators and the growing closeness of vertical films to everyday life. His comments underscored the evolving relationship between cinematic expression and new viewing formats.

For its second edition in 2026, the CyberAgent Vertical Award expands its scope internationally, officially opening submissions to creators from around the world. In addition to festival-based nominations, SSFF & ASIA will conduct a public international call for entries, with the goal of receiving the largest number of vertical-format submissions in the festival's history. Selected works will be showcased both in Japan and abroad, reinforcing the global presence of vertical short films within the broader film culture.

Submission Page: https://app.lifelogbox.com/festival/shortshorts?tab=competition

Award recipients will receive JPY 500,000 in prize money, along with a supplementary prize that includes an experiential tour of Kiwami AI Odaiba Studio and the opportunity to produce a work using the studio's advanced facilities. Kiwami AI Odaiba Studio is CyberAgent's state-of-the-art creative production hub, equipped with LED walls, 4D volumetric capture, and AI- and 3DCG-driven production environments.

By positioning vertical-format storytelling within the context of an Academy Award®-Qualifying film festival, SSFF & ASIA and CyberAgent aim to foster new creative possibilities and support the next generation of filmmakers exploring the future of short film expression.

