SSFF & ASIA's Creators Support Project Started Worldwide - Streaming 3 Short Films Produced by Up-and-Coming Japanese Actress Ayame Goriki and Filmmakers

SHIBUYA WARD, Japan, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Awards qualifying Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia announced the starting of worldwide streaming of 3 short films which were produced by Japan's up-and-coming actress, Ayame Goriki and directed by filmmakers who were selected among SSFF & ASIA nominations, at the Screening in Autumn event.

3 short films visuals of Creatrs Support Project
from left; Director Hiroki Horanai, Ayame Goriki and Director Hiroki Inoue appeared at the SSFF & ASIA 2023 Screening in Autumn event
Ayame Goriki not only starred in the film, but was also involved from the planning stage, producing three short films that dramatically depict women's lives, with themes such as "escape from men," "single motherhood," and "mask addiction." These short films were made as "Creators Support Project".

"The Egg and Ayako" 
Directed & Written by Ayumi Omori
17min／Japan／Drama
＜Story＞Ayako is a dance teacher for kids. She is pregnant with her x-boyfriend Eita's baby.
When she had an ultrasound check- up and saw the embryo for the first time, she was powerfully moved by the sheer miracle and decided firmly to rise the baby on her own. Ayako has an on-going secret wish.
https://youtu.be/KvWQ_361pC4 

"Scar" 
Directed, Written and Edited by Hiroki Inoue
16min /Japan /Suspense ・Thriller
<Story> Yoko, whose real name is Kanako, lives and works in a family-owned factory in a small town. She works with the owner's son Seiji who has a crush on her. She is content with the ordinary but peaceful life. She is on the run from her extremely abusive husband Naoto who always locates her wherever she goes, and one day, Naoto shows up and insists that they get back together again. After Kanako refuses him, unsettling incidents start to occur around her. Kanako assumes it is all Naoto's doing, and she decides to give up her happy life she finally got to protect Seiji. It is a suspense story of a woman who struggles against her cruel fate.
https://youtu.be/7Y1WVANYCeg 

"MASKAHOLIC"
Written & Directed by Hiroki Horanai
15min/Japan/Suspense ・Mystery
<Story> When Kumi wears a mask, she looks a lot like a famous actress Maiko Eriya. One day, a photo of Kumi is published in a magazine as Maiko. A friend eggs on Kumi to disguise as Maiko and starts an Instagram account. As Kumi keeps posting on suggestive photos on Instagram, the account is suspected as a secret account of Maiko and it goes viral. Then, Kumi is summoned to come to Maiko's agency and...
https://youtu.be/NfXhhY4lLcM 

