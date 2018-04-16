SSH Communications Security Partners with AppViewX for Certificate Management

To learn more, please visit the SSH booth #S523 at RSA Conference 2018 in San Francisco or sign up for the SSH Secure Access Workshop at https://bit.ly/2qrEVSs

Bundling CERT+ with SSH's industry-leading Universal SSH Key Manager (UKM) product allows customers to manage the cornerstones of secure access to critical assets: cryptographic keys and digital certificates.

UKM is the leading SSH key management solution on the market: With UKM, customers gain and retain full control of trusted access provisioning, significantly reducing the threat surface. The unique non-intrusive deployment model of UKM requires minimal changes to existing infrastructure and provides the lowest total cost of ownership for SSH key management – from the company that invented the SSH protocol.

CERT+ automates the discovery, issuing, expiration alerts, renewal, provisioning and revoking of digital certificates. In addition, the partnership strengthens multiple layers of security in both dynamic identification and secure access The bundling of UKM and CERT+ is based on customer demand: Existing solutions are too cumbersome and expensive. Bloated vendors have become unresponsive. The combination of UKM and CERT+ delivers a best-of-breed solution, thereby protecting organizations from cyber breaches.

Joe Scaff, VP USA Operations & Customer Services, SSH Communications Security, said: "Working with AppViewX, we can offer better-priced and higher-performing key and certificate management solutions than any of the incumbent vendors in this space. We look forward to showing our customers the next generation of key and certificate management in our free SSH Secure Access Workshop that defines their threat profile and best practices for remediation."

Mark Vondemkamp, EVP Marketing and Business Development, AppViewX, said:

"AppViewX has always worked towards providing simplified solutions to all its customers. Through this partnership, we will be able to seamlessly cater to enterprises' growing certificate lifecycle management needs with powerful yet cost-efficient tools. We believe this will help us further our vision of making NetOps and SecOps more agile through automation."

About SSH Communications Security

SSH Communications Security (NASDAQ) is a leading provider of enterprise cybersecurity solutions that monitor, control and automate trusted access to critical data. Customers worldwide trust our flagship Universal SSH Key Manager® and other solutions to manage access, enhance security and achieve compliance. SSH sells direct through offices in North America, Europe and Asia and through a global network of certified partners. Access more at www.ssh.com.

About AppViewX

AppViewX is a global leader in the management, automation and orchestration of network services in brownfield and greenfield data centers. The AppViewX Platform helps network operations (NetOps) adapt to technology and process demands, such as agile, DevOps, IoT, cloud, and software-defined infrastructure. AppViewX delivers greater business agility and efficiency at a lower cost. For more information, visit www.appviewx.com.

