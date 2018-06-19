SSH Communications Security Reveals Rise of Crypto Mining Malware in New Threat Report and Webinar

The report reveals that tens of thousands of public-facing SSH servers in enterprise, financial and government environments have been attacked. SSH-based attacks are on the rise, and Operation Prowli and GoScanSSH are the latest culprits.

In these attacks, Prowli and GoScanSSH target SSH servers to install crypto mining malware and exfiltrate sensitive data. The numbers are staggering: SSH Communications Security set up an impromptu honey pot and found as many as 13,000 attempted connections in one day.

SSH Communications Security set up an impromptu honey pot and found as many as 13,000 attempted connections in one day. Simple solutions to an old problem: The first SSH brute force attack was reported in 1998. 20 years later, these attacks are 100 percent preventable. The reason for their upward trend is simple: migration to the cloud. Three simple fixes will keep organizations' servers safe.

Craig Riddell, senior solutions architect, SSH Communications Security, said:

"Operation Prowli Malware and GoScanSSH are the latest in a long string of attacks targeting SSH. The good news is that most of these attacks are relatively simplistic in their approach and are easily avoidable. We look forward to sharing with attendees how to completely eliminate the threat of these potentially disastrous threats in our fireside chat."

