SSH Communications Security Webinar Reveals Anatomy of a Cyber Security Breach

The webinar will cover phishing scams, buffer overflow, password hacking, downloading free software and fault injection. Presenters include:

Sam Curry : With more than 25 years of IT security industry experience, Sam is chief product and security officer of Cybereason. Sam served as chief technology and security officer at Arbor Networks, where he was responsible for the development and implementation of Arbor's technology, security and innovation roadmap. Previously, he spent more than seven years at RSA (the Security Division of EMC).

Andrew Hammond : Andrew is vice president of business development at SSH Communications Security. Before joining SSH, Andrew held sales, marketing, business development and executive management positions at Lotus Development, Open Market, Apple and Netegrity. He co-founded Cambridge Instruments and GeoOptics Technologies.

Hector Monsegur : With regular appearances on CBS, Wired and other major outlets, Hector is an internationally recognized expert on global cybersecurity issues. Formerly known by his online alias "Sabu," Hector was once the technical expert behind the Anonymous/LulzSec hacker collectives. As a blackhat, Hector highlighted critical vulnerabilities in numerous organizations, including governments, military organizations and cybersecurity firms.

Red Curry : Red is a cybersecurity strategist and evangelist at SSH Communications Security. Previously, Red held leadership positions in corporate marketing, product marketing and business development at Mettler Toledo Thornton Inc., RSA and Boundless Spatial, an open source geospatial tech software startup.

Andrew Hammond, vice president of business development, SSH Communications Security, said: "Once you have been breached, there is no way to go back. Your network will never be the same and neither will the way you protect it. Your organization's reputation may never be the same, either. We designed this webinar to help attendees understand what they're up against, how to deal with a breach and what due diligence they need to perform to reduce the risk of further breaches."

SSH Communications Security (NASDAQ OMX) is a leading provider of enterprise cybersecurity solutions that monitor, control and automate trusted access to critical data. Customers worldwide trust our flagship Universal SSH Key Manager® and other solutions to manage access, enhance security and achieve compliance. SSH sells direct through offices in North America, Europe and Asia and through a global network of certified partners. Access more at www.ssh.com

