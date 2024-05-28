SSH, SESAM Unveil Global Consensus Statement on Simulation-Based Practice in Healthcare

International collaboration highlights simulation's critical role

in addressing global healthcare challenges.

HARRISON, Ohio, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society for Simulation in Healthcare (SSH), in collaboration with the Society for Simulation in Europe (SESAM), is proud to announce the release of the "Global Consensus Statement on Simulation-Based Practice in Healthcare."

This groundbreaking statement, developed also in collaboration with representatives from 50 simulation societies across 67 countries, underscores the transformative power of simulation in healthcare education, training, and practice.

The Global Consensus Statement highlights simulation's impact on addressing global healthcare challenges, including education inequities, safety culture, and workforce resilience. It outlines how simulation is used across diverse healthcare domains, from clinical disciplines to quality improvement initiatives. The statement also emphasizes ethical considerations, such as equitable access, safety, and sustainability, in simulation practice.

Key Recommendations and Call to Action:

Adoption into Everyday Practice: Integrate simulation into daily learning and practice, promoting its use in patient safety initiatives and workforce development.





Integrate simulation into daily learning and practice, promoting its use in patient safety initiatives and workforce development. Curriculum Integration: Harmonize simulation curricula across undergraduate and postgraduate levels, fostering interprofessional learning opportunities.





Harmonize simulation curricula across undergraduate and postgraduate levels, fostering interprofessional learning opportunities. Quality Assurance: Develop and utilize evidence-based quality assurance tools, invest in faculty development, and evaluate simulation activities rigorously.





Develop and utilize evidence-based quality assurance tools, invest in faculty development, and evaluate simulation activities rigorously. Equitable Access: Ensure equitable access to high-quality simulation learning opportunities, particularly in low-resource and underserved areas.





Ensure equitable access to high-quality simulation learning opportunities, particularly in low-resource and underserved areas. Research and Scholarship: Promote research and scholarship in simulation to advance the field and improve patient outcomes.

The Global Consensus Statement calls upon policymakers, healthcare leaders, education institutions, and simulation practitioners to take decisive action to advance simulation in healthcare. This includes advocating for sustained resources, mandating the use of simulation, promoting best practice standards, and fostering research collaborations.

"As the SSH enters its third decade, we view this consensus paper as a reflection of our mission—to serve a global community of practice enhancing the quality of healthcare through simulation," said Dr. Barry Issenberg, SSH President. "This document not only marks a milestone to reflect on what has been accomplished through healthcare simulation in a brief period but also serves as a sober reminder of the journey ahead to fully realize simulation's potential in enhancing patient safety and improving patient outcomes."

"This statement will act as a North Star, guiding us, our partner simulation organizations, higher education institutions, healthcare organizations, governmental and foundational groups, and the public."

The full Global Consensus Statement can be accessed through the Simulation in Healthcare Journal.

About the Society for Simulation in Healthcare (SSH)

The largest healthcare simulation organization in the world, the Society for Simulation in Healthcare (SSH) is a 501(c)3 organization with 5,000 members from nearly 70 countries. SSH was established in 2004, and its purpose is to serve a global community of practice enhancing the quality of healthcare.

SOURCE Society for Simulation in Healthcare