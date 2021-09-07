SSI Introduces Astro - Premium E-Tolling Transponder

HONG KONG, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Star Systems International (SSI), a market leader in Smart City Products, today announced the launch of its Astro Premium E-Tolling Transponder. Astro is certified for Interoperability in Tolling Systems. It is a dual-purpose transponder and is tuned to deliver remarkable performance on a windshield or headlamp of any vehicle.

Astro Premium E-Tolling Transponder

Astro comes with improved sensitivity, a large user memory bank, and advanced security. It is fully tested and certified for conformance and interoperability for tolling. Along with being Gen2V2 compliant, it features innovative self-error detection features.

"These self-data error detection features give Astro market-leading reliability," said Stephen Lockhart, CTO at SSI. "They flag one or more-bit errors should they occur. Reducing errors improves back-office efficiencies. This is beneficial for improving operational costs as well as maintaining good customer relations. In addition, the large 512-bit user memory bank is perfect for applications that require extra memory."

Astro is manufactured to withstand harsh environmental conditions, such as long exposure to extreme sunlight and wide temperature ranges. Coupled with the finest workmanship and highest quality control standards, Astro is engineered to exceed industry standards.

"Adding Astro to our transponder offerings provides our customers with the best options in meeting their system's needs," continued Lockhart. "This best-in-class product allows us to provide more value to our customers and it reflects our commitment to stay at the forefront of technological development."

Astro is a great choice for AVI applications such as electronic tolling collection (ETC) and congestion pricing. This new product raises the bar for Premium Transponders in the market. It is currently available for order.

About STAR Systems International

Founded in 2013, STAR Systems International (SSI) is a world leader in Automatic Vehicle Identification Technologies. SSI focuses on providing best-in-class transponders, readers, and professional consulting services for Smart City Initiatives, including Electronic Tolling (ETC), Congestion/Road Use Charging, Electronic Vehicle Registration (EVR), Express/HOT Lane, Fleet Management, Parking and Secure Access Control applications.

SSI strives to ensure customer success by leveraging the Company's technical expertise and implementation experience. SSI is guided by three principles: Outstanding People, Innovative Products and Service Excellence. These principles reflect the Company's long-term expansive strategy to advance Smart City Technologies.

For more information, please visit www.star-int.net

Media Contacts

STAR Systems International

Eveline Mou

+(852) 3691-9925

[email protected]

North American Agency

Spectrum Marketing & Communications

Bob Basmadjian

+(908) 884-5249

[email protected]

SOURCE STAR Systems International

Related Links

http://www.star-int.net

