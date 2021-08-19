SSI Launches Industry's First High Security Windshield Transponder Certified for Interoperability in Tolling Systems

HONG KONG, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- STAR Systems International (SSI), a market leader in Smart City solutions, today announced the launch of its Atlantis windshield transponder. Atlantis is the industry's first High Security Windshield Transponder certified for Interoperability in Tolling Systems.

Atlantis combines superior read sensitivity, a long read range and embedded crypto data security in a passive transponder. It is tuned for optimal performance when used on the windshield of vehicles. It gives exceptional performance in High Speed and Open Road Tolling environments.

High Security Atlantis Windshield Transponder

"We are excited to introduce the industry's first certified high security and high performance 6C transponder to the Automatic Vehicle Identification (AVI) community," says Robert Karr, CEO of SSI. "With its embedded, over-the-air crypto features, Atlantis is the ultimate transponder for applications that require extra security and data protection, such as access control of high security areas like government buildings, military bases and laboratories while still being a great tolling transponder."

The embedded cryptographic authentication features are based on Advanced Encryption Standard (AES 128) embedded key files and the RAIN RFID standard for Gen2V2 transponders. These features provide up to 2 additional over-the-air security checks with each transmission.

"Atlantis uses cutting-edge crypto technologies to protect data privacy, prevent transponder counterfeiting and ensure that both transponders and readers are authentic," says Stephen Lockhart, CTO of SSI. "In addition, it is certified by the OmniAir Consortium to assure Interoperability for Tolling Systems using the ISO 18000 63 standards. It also meets RAIN RFID, EPC Gen2v2 and ISO/IEC29167-10 standards."

Designed as a vehicle transponder from the ground up using automotive grade materials, Atlantis is made to give years of peak performance, reliability, durability and security.

Atlantis comes with three chip options to cater to different data protection and user memory needs. It is immediately available for order.

About STAR Systems International

Founded in 2013, STAR Systems International (SSI) is a world leader in Automatic Vehicle Identification Technologies. SSI focuses on providing best-in-class transponders, readers and professional consulting services for Smart City Initiatives, including Electronic Tolling (ETC), Congestion/Road Use Charging, Electronic Vehicle Registration (EVR), Express/HOT Lane, Fleet Management, Parking and Secure Access Control applications.

SSI is guided by three principles: Outstanding People, Innovative Products and Service Excellence. These principles reflect the Company's long-term expansive strategy to advance Smart City Technologies. SSI strives to ensure customer success by leveraging the Company's technical expertise and implementation experience.

For more information, please visit www.star-int.net.

