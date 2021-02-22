SSI Named Pioneer 250, Part of CRN's MSP 500

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Systems Solution, Inc. (SSI), a leading provider of IT solutions for business and industry, has once again been named as one of the CRN Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500. SSI earned recognition as a Pioneer 250 company in the magazine's 8th annual list that highlights exceptional managed services providers, which was unveiled Feb. 16 on the publication's website.

SSI has earned a reputation for being among the top Managed Service Providers and Consultants in North America by providing dynamic IT support solutions for industry-specific businesses. The company's team has spent decades accruing the knowledge they need to anticipate and stay current with the newest trends in IT support and services.

SSI was selected for the MSP Pioneer 250 list for providing cutting-edge approaches to delivering managed services, empowering organizations to leverage complex technologies, keeping a strict focus on their core business without straining their budgets. As a company with over 100 employees and nearly 35 years in business, SSI has been successful helping clients navigate the changes in business technology and creating value. As the industry becomes more and more commoditized, SSI differentiates through exceptional customer service, client engagement, focusing on standards, and aligning with clients' business goals.

According to Richard Wein, President and CEO, "SSI is honored to be recognized as part of the CRN 500 group. It's a testament to the hard work, expertise and dedication that the SSI team exemplifies on a daily basis."

The list, released annually, recognizes the leading North American solution providers that have demonstrated innovative and forward-thinking approaches to managed services. These services help end users improve operational efficiencies and navigate the ongoing complexities of IT solutions, while maximizing their return on IT investments.

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2021 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/msp500.

About SSI:

SSI is a leading provider of managed IT services and cyber security services in the United States. The company's products and services include Managed IT Services, Cyber Security Services, Network & Data Security, Backup & Disaster Recovery, Cloud Managed Services, Hosted Desktop, Hosted Applications, Virtualization/Migration, Network Engineering, Mobile Device Management, Virtual CIO, Office 365, and VOIP Phones. SSI is headquartered in Philadelphia and has Data Centers in Pennsylvania and Nevada and supports organizations world-wide.

www.ssi-net.com

SOURCE Systems Solution, Inc. (SSI)

Related Links

https://www.ssi-net.com

