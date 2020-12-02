SSi People announces new Executive VP of Strategy and Development

SSi People today announced the appointment of Manny Vidal as executive vice president of strategy and development. Tweet this

"At SSi People, we have seen tremendous growth recently, and are poised for exponential growth in the coming years. Manny Vidal is undoubtedly the right person to build upon our 20-plus years of success in the staffing industry, and help usher in that continued growth," said Ronald Seibert, president and CEO of SSi People. "As an industry veteran known for his passion in our business, Manny's hands-on approach as an accessible leader with an unwavering commitment to quality and service mirror SSi People's values and mission as a company. I am confident he will be a tremendous leader for our organization."

A TechServe Alliance Board Member, Vidal said, "I chose to join SSi People because of Ron and his incredible team. It's the little things that make a company great — this is a core lesson that's more important now than ever before. SSI is absolutely committed to both the biggest and the smallest details. The passion around people here at SSI is the brightest I have ever seen. I am beyond excited to join SSi People and help our team make any impact that we can on this world."

About SSi People

SSi People started as Software Specialists, Inc. in 1998, providing staff augmentation services in the ever-growing ERP space, primarily Oracle and SAP. Our consultants were truly "software specialists," evolving and expanding their capabilities over the years. Today, we place consultants in all areas of IT, engineering and professional staffing. To reflect our expanded offerings, we changed our name to SSi People. SSi People places consultants across the U.S., servicing the Fortune 1000 and emerging growth markets. Our unique offering and structure allow us to effectively and efficiently support MSP/VMS business across the U.S. and Canada.

