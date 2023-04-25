SSI PEOPLE CELEBRATES 25 YEARS IN THE IT AND ENGINEERING STAFFING INDUSTRY

Firm launches new website and online consultant experience

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SSi People , a leading technology and engineering staffing and consulting company, proudly celebrates its 25th anniversary this April. From humble beginnings as a small staffing firm in the SAP-ERP sector based out of the Greater Pittsburgh region, SSi People now boasts a US presence in 45 states, as well as a full-service recruitment center in Bangalore, India.

Working with hundreds of consultants specializing in tech and engineering roles for the IT, Pharma, Aerospace, Utilities, Finance, and Healthcare sectors, SSi People continues to personify its mission of "putting people first." Celebrating 25 years in the industry is an important milestone, and one that is enhanced by the longevity of its workforce as 15% of its internal team celebrates a working tenure of 6 years or more.

As Founder and CEO, Ron Seibert notes:

We measure ourselves by our people and the impact we can have on whom we do business with and where. Throughout our SSi evolution and growth, the key to building what we have has been our people. We have had an impact locally in Pittsburgh (our roots), on the US East Coast as our MSP reach grew, and now nationwide. We are also continents away in India, where we have impacted the families and communities there."

2023 is proving to be a year rich with achievements for the growing firm. In addition to this anniversary milestone, SSi People was the recipient of several industry awards and accolades during the first half of the year, including:

Recognition as a Top Staffing Company to Work for in 2023 by the World Staffing Awards

Best of Staffing firm for the 8th consecutive year in Client Satisfaction and Talent Satisfaction by ClearlyRated

Certification as a "Great Place to Work" for the 3rd year in a row for SSi People India

To commemorate these accomplishments, SSi People also launched a newly branded website that reflects our position as an industry leader, including a fully overhauled job search functionality. Tech professionals will easily be able to follow the 5-step consultant journey to beginning a career as an SSi People consultant, and hiring companies will have additional resources to start the talent search process. Further, current SSi People consultants will have increased access to the People Care Center, which includes all details pertaining to their working engagement.

