SSi People (previously Software Specialists, Inc.) Acquires Townsend & Associates, Inc.

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Formerly Software Specialists, Inc., the newly named SSi People acquired Townsend & Associates, Inc., a New Jersey based staffing firm on Thursday, July 16, 2020. The acquisition of Townsend and Associates will increase SSi People's footprint in the Life Science market, most notably in the New Jersey marketplace.

President and CEO of SSi People, Ronald Seibert said about the recent acquisition:

"We look forward to working with the Townsend and Associates team as we accelerate our growth plan both organically and through future acquisitions in the talent outsourcing space." Mr. Seibert went on to say that: "Townsend & Associates has a talented team that will enable us to collectively improve services and delivery to all of our Life Science customers. SSi People is combining forces with a company that shares the same values, work ethic, and client/candidate engagement philosophy to continue to provide best in class service."

SSi People is committed to serving the staffing industry with excellence, and this acquisition brings two well-respected forces together to reach a broader business scape.

Michael Townsend, who started Townsend & Associates, Inc. also shared his thoughts regarding the acquisition by saying: "I am extremely excited about Townsend & Associates, Inc. merging into SSi People, this represents a major milestone in the evolution of two leading companies coming together and reinforcing all efforts for growth and creating value for all our clients."

An updated website reflecting the combination of the two entities will be made available in late summer of 2020 that will detail the service offerings, opportunities, and culture at SSi People.

SSi People started as Software Specialists, Inc. in 1998. Software Specialists, Inc. provided staff augmentation services in the ever-growing ERP space, primarily Oracle and SAP. Our consultants were truly "software specialists." Over the years, they evolved and expanded their capabilities, placing consultants in all areas of IT, engineering, and professional staffing. To reflect our expanded offerings, we changed our name to SSi People. SSi People focuses on placing consultants nationally, servicing the Fortune 1000 and emerging growth markets. SSi People also has a unique offering and structure to effectively and efficiently support MSP/VMS business across the U.S. and Canada.

