SSIA Releases National Polling Results for Shoe Repair Awareness Week October 13-19

LAKELAND, Fla., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 1904, the Shoe Service Institute of America is the authoritative source on the construction, repair and maintenance of footwear and leather goods, as well as shoe and leather care products. It represents over 500 cobblers, industry craftsman and their wholesale trading partners and suppliers. The SSIA is dedicated to furthering shoe manufacturing and preservation by educating consumers about the health, economic and environmental benefits of purchasing and maintaining quality footwear.

Jim McFarland, current SSIA president, poses with awards

A national poll of these professionals has created a definitive list of the most well made shoes in the world. The results are as follows:

LADIES SHOES POLLING RESULTS FOR BEST CONSTRUCTION IN 2019 BY PRICE

Below $200 price range: Cole Haan

In the $200 - $500 price range: Jack Rogers tied with Stuart Weitzman

In the over $500 price range: Ferragamo

MEN'S SHOES POLLING RESULTS FOR BEST CONSTRUCTION IN 2019 BY PRICE

Below $200 price range: Thursday Boot Company

In the $200 - $500 price range: Allen Edmonds

In the over $500 price range: Alden

In the over $1,000/investment price range: John Lobb

Considerations that went into voting:

Comfort of design

Durability of materials used

Goodyear welting

Leather sole

Leather lining

Leather uppers

The SSIA regularly works with members of both local and national media to provide timely, accurate information on the selection, care and maintenance of footwear and leather goods.

If you have questions or would like to arrange an interview with a local SSIA member, you may find one on the SSIA website: SSIA.info, and simply scroll down to the Shoe Repair Locator.

If you have questions or would like to arrange an interview with the SSIA national spokesman, contact: Jim McFarland - SSIA President at (863) 255-2128 or by emailing: 224498@email4pr.com. Jim owns and operates McFarland's Shoe Repair in Lakeland, Florida. He is a certified pedorthist, a third generation craftsman and currently serves as the President of SSIA. McFarland won the Grand Silver Cup in the SSIA's 2002 silver cup contest. The cup has symbolized excellence in shoe repair craftsmanship for more than 50 years. He now serves as a judge for the contest.

SOURCE Shoe Service Institute of America

Related Links

http://SSIA.info

