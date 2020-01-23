SSINA Announces New Website Launch

WASHINGTON, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Specialty Steel Industry of North America (SSINA), a voluntary trade association representing the majority of the producers of specialty metals in North America, announced today the launch of its newly redesigned website at www.ssina.com.

The new site features a streamlined, modern design, as well as improved functionality across devices and browsers. The site incorporates new and enhanced content on a variety of topics of interest to SSINA members, customers, and specifiers of specialty metals, as well as policymakers and the media.

"We are thrilled to unveil our new website," said SSINA Chairman and Universal Stainless Chairman, President and CEO Dennis Oates. "The new site provides a comprehensive overview of our industry, from the chemical composition of our alloying elements to the vast array of our customers' end products, and everything in between."

As the association's primary education and communications mechanism, the website will be the definitive resource on relevant industry data, market trends, and policy matters. It will be updated on a regular basis to reflect the latest developments in the specialty metals industry.

"Specialty metals represent a unique, high technology and high value sector of our country's manufacturing base – they are critical to our innovation economy and the national defense," said Oates. "Through our new website, SSINA is striving to capture that value and share it with stakeholders and the general public."

SSINA worked on the redesign project with Chicago-based developer Thirdwave.

About SSINA

The Specialty Steel Industry of North America (SSINA) is a voluntary trade association representing the majority of the producers of specialty metals in North America. Our members produce a variety of products including semi-finished, bar, rod, wire, angles, plate, sheet and strip, in stainless steel and other high performance materials.

Established in 1963 and funded by SSINA members and sponsors, the association is the voice of the North American specialty metals industry. SSINA promotes sound public policies to ensure a healthy and vibrant industry and works to expand the recognition and use of specialty metals in North America. The association also serves as a critical data and information resource for its membership and the public at large.

SOURCE SSINA

Related Links

http://www.ssina.com

