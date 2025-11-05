SSL.com Acquires VikingCloud's Digital Certificate Business

Agreement expands SSL.com's customer base while supporting certificate users with continuity and enhanced service capabilities

HOUSTON, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SSL.com , a globally trusted Certification Authority, announced today that it has acquired the digital certificate customer portfolio from VikingCloud , a leading cybersecurity and compliance company.

"This acquisition brings a valued group of certificate users into the SSL.com global community," said Leo Grove, Founder and CEO of SSL.com. "Our organization has built its reputation on reliable certificate security, responsive technical assistance, and strong customer relationships. We have the infrastructure, expertise, and dedicated team in place to ensure these customers experience a smooth transition while receiving the high-quality service SSL.com is known for."

Certificate holders currently with VikingCloud will receive detailed transition guidance to activate their SSL.com accounts and move their certificate management to the new platform. The transition plan prioritizes uninterrupted service, giving customers easy access to SSL.com's technical infrastructure, 24/7 support resources, and comprehensive certificate management tools.

The transaction is part of VikingCloud's broader strategy to concentrate investment in its core cybersecurity and compliance offerings, including its recently announced Compliance and Validation Exemption Program (C-VEP), the first cybersecurity alternative to PCI DSS compliance for small and medium-sized businesses.

Grove added, "Growing our customer community has always been central to SSL.com's vision. This acquisition reinforces our commitment to stability, reliability, and innovation in the digital certificate ecosystem while allowing us to serve an expanded base of organizations that depend on trusted certificate services."

About SSL.com

Founded in 2002, SSL.com is a globally trusted certificate authority providing digital certificates and PKI solutions to secure online communications, applications, and digital content. The company serves individuals, enterprises, and organizations across over 180 countries with comprehensive certificate services, including SSL/TLS, code signing, email security, and document signing certificates. SSL.com maintains WebTrust audit compliance and participates as a full voting member of the CA/Browser Forum.

