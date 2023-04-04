SSNs of TitleMax, TitleBucks, and InstaLoan Customers Exposed in TMX Finance Data Breach: Issued by Console & Associates, P.C

Millions of consumers are now learning that their Social Security numbers and other personal identifying information were compromised by hackers more than three months ago. The data breach lawyers at Console & Associates want customers of TMX Finance to know their legal rights.

MARLTON, N.J., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The sensitive personal data of millions of customers of the consumer credit products company TMX Finance has been compromised. Now, customers' Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, home addresses, and financial account information may be in the hands of identity thieves and other criminals.

On March 30, 2023, TMX Finance Corporate Services, Inc. filed a notice of data breach affecting consumers nationwide with the Attorney General of Maine.

Even if you don't believe you have ever done business with TMX Finance, your information may be compromised. The TMX Finance family of companies includes title lending companies TitleMax and TitleBucks and alternative lending solutions provider InstaLoan.

According to the notice, the data breach affected 4,822,580 people.

The external system breach occurred on December 10, 2022, but wasn't discovered until March 1, 2023.

The extensive list of consumer information that was compromised includes the following:

Names

Dates of Birth

Social Security numbers

Passport numbers

Driver's license numbers

Federal/state identification card numbers

Tax identification numbers

Financial account information

Addresses

Phone numbers

Email addresses

If you receive a data breach notice in the mail from TMX Finance, you are one of the millions of consumers who could now be at risk of identity theft—and the major financial and legal consequences that go along with it.

In the data breach notification letter, TMX Finance offers affected customers 12 months of credit monitoring and identity protection services through Experian IdentityWorks. Anyone who receives this data breach notification letter should enroll in this service immediately—but they should know that one year of credit monitoring is not enough to protect them from the risks of a data breach.

What should you do if you receive a TMX data breach letter? Consumers whose data has been compromised should take steps to protect themselves. (See our Guide for Victims of Data Breach for more details.) Further, consider contacting an attorney immediately. Consumers who have received a Notice of Data Breach letter from TMX Finance may be entitled to financial compensation.

If you wish to discuss this data breach incident, or if you have any questions regarding your rights in this matter, please contact Console & Associates, P.C. at (866) 778-5500. Interested parties and potential plaintiffs can also learn more about this data breach and potential lawsuit at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/tmx-finance-corporate-services-inc-reports-data-breach/.

The data breach lawyers at Console & Associates, P.C. are dedicated to protecting consumers' legal rights and investigating all types of data breaches and consumer privacy matters. Consultation and case reviews are free and confidential.

Console & Associates, P.C.

1 Holtec Dr., #100

Marlton, NJ 08053

www.myinjuryattorney.com

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome.

Contact:

Console & Associates, P.C.

***@consoleandassociates.com

8667785500

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12958332

SOURCE Console & Associates, P.C.