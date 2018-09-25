SSON and PEX Network Presents the Nordic Benchmarking Report

STOCKHOLM, September 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

One of the biggest factors fuelling change is transformative technology, but the best technology in the world cannot prosper without a receptive workforce, the right transformation strategy and effective change management.

The Nordic Business Transformation team, in conjunction with the PEX Network and SSON surveyed and questioned businesses of every size across the Nordic region and produced a benchmarking report, to investigate how businesses are charting their way across unfamiliar and rapidly-changing terrain.

Key findings from the report are:

60% of respondents claimed that they were embarking on a business transformation journey to increase operational efficiency, compared to 2% to increase ROI

40% of leading businesses said standardising processes remains a major barrier in implementing an automation solution

39% said they are using a Continuous Improvement methodology in regards to process improvement

58% are looking to or are currently automating their Finance Shared Services processes

The balance of human and machine is a recurrent theme in this benchmarking report, with technology playing a part in every business, whether it's mending bicycles or shuffling billions in Bitcoin. This report reveals that the secret to effective transformation is combination of efficient back office processes, intelligent automation technology and employee talent.

Gro Arnesen-Nyhus, Head of the Intelligent Automation Department of Broadnet says: "Some people are very interested in new technology and not really scared of robotics at all, whereas others naturally find it a bit scary simply because it's a big change. Across all levels of the organisation we have to use different strategies depending on the overall attitude towards RPA."

According to the survey, the main challenge respondents predict over the next 12 months are change management and transformation, a common theme in the Nordic region.

Alexander von Weinzierl says, "Change management and getting the organisation on board will always be a big challenge. In that respect, automation is not different to any non-tech-enabled transformation. The only thing on top is to start from the value creation and not make automation an end in itself."

And so the successful business - the one that weathers the terrain as it unfolds, unpredictably, before us - depends squarely on how the humans in the business work in tandem with their robot colleagues to the best of their mutual talents and abilities.

