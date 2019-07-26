SSP Global Tour to Indonesia Station Was Successfully Held, Indonesia Market Is About to Take Off

BEIJING, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 13, 2019, after a seven-hour flight, the Smart team finally reached their destination, Jakarta, Indonesia, when they came to a company called Indodax, which invited the Smartshare team to the roadshow. They are also the host of this SSP (Smartshare) team roadshow.

It is reported that Indodax is Indonesia and Southeast Asia's largest digital currency exchange. Founded in 2014, it currently has 1.7 million registered users (mainly local users in Indonesia). It's monthly real trading volume of more than 500 million U.S. dollars is the current Indonesian market oligarchs.

The Indonesian government's new regulation No. 99 defines digital assets as legitimate commodities. Indodax exchange, which is compliant and supports the Indonesian rupiah currency channel, is actively preparing for license applications and is expected to become Indonesia's only licensed and compliant exchange.

The SSP (Smartshare) team roadshow attracted blockchain investment enthusiasts from various cities in Indonesia. It was a full packed event. Many came earlier hoping to see Smartshare's latest achievement in the blockchain Internet of Things industry. Smartshare, as a pioneer in the blockchain Internet of Things industry, live up to expectations, by demonstrating recent products such as sleep shells, toothbrushes and other mining products. Many blockchain enthusiasts expressed great surprise on ground mining products developed by SSP team and felt the strength of the Smartshare team.

At the roadshow site, Smartshare team founder Chen Jingbo highlighted the project highlights, as well as Smartshare's role in the blockchain industry. He also gave a detailed introduction to the future development of Smartshare.

Indonesia blockchain enthusiasts participated actively during the event. They showed interest by asking questions. Smartshare team founder Chen Jingbo gave detailed answers, and interacted frequently with the audience and got positive response from them.

The Smartshare team's Indonesian roadshow not only expands the SSP project's presence in the Indonesian blockchain market, but also further strengthens the Smartshare community, which will further enhance the value of the Smartshare project as more Smartshare mining products are launched.

After the roadshow, the SSP team was invited by Indodax to collaborate on the Indonesian Blockchain Community Conference in September, while Indodax will help the Smartshare team expand the Indonesian community and lay the groundwork for the next Smartshare team roadshow in Indonesian cities and grow the SSP global community.

SOURCE SSP