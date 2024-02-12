SSP International Announces Doubled Capacity in its Summer Science Program, Expanded Partnerships with U.S. Colleges and Increased Financial Aid

The nonprofit aims to expand access to high quality STEM education in Summer 2024 after $200M alumnus bequest

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SSP International (SSP), a nonprofit offering advanced science immersion experiences to high school students through its Summer Science Program, today announced that this summer it will double the number of placements available to nearly 400 through new partnerships with Georgia College & State University, Georgetown University and Southeastern Oklahoma State University. These new partnerships will bring the total number of programs to 12 this summer, including five astrophysics programs, three biochemistry programs, three genomics programs and a first-of-its-kind synthetic chemistry program. To reach more deserving participants and increase access to high-quality science education for students historically underrepresented in STEM, the nonprofit will also offer $3,000 stipends to qualified participants who would otherwise have to work in the summer and, in turn, miss out on critical enrichment opportunities.

"Now operating as SSP International, we are excited to welcome the next generation of students interested in STEM to our Summer Science Program," said Frank Steslow, CEO. "This year, we're especially focused on reaching and engaging individuals who would otherwise not have access to the Summer Science Program experience. The immersive nature of our program helps students learn about themselves, challenges them to think about science from unique perspectives and provides them with the tools to apply the scientific process to their own lives and the challenges they face. We are thrilled to offer this experience to even more passionate students as we enter this new phase of growth as an organization."

SSP International's latest expansion comes on the heels of the nonprofit receiving a transformational bequest of $200M from late alumnus Franklin Antonio in October 2023. The gift has shifted the trajectory of SSP to be an agent for change in the world of STEM education. SSP is dedicated to using the funds to expand access to high-quality STEM education to students from all backgrounds and experiences to empower and elevate the next generation of innovators, leaders and change-makers.

One of the longest-running research-based science education programs, Summer Science Program offers highly motivated high school students from around the world intensive science immersion experiences on college campuses across the United States, including Indiana University Bloomington, New Mexico State University, Purdue University, University of Colorado Boulder and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Summer Science Program provides programs in astrophysics, biochemistry and genomics taught through rigorous, collaborative research projects on college campuses. This year the program will add a pilot synthetic chemistry program.

Summer Science Program offers need-blind admission, meaning many qualified students will not have to pay at all, and this year, it will offer some participants $3,000 stipends to be used at their discretion.

For more information about SSP International, visit the website. If you are interested in applying for its 2024 Summer Science Program, you can visit this link for steps on how to apply: summerscience.org/admissions/how-to-apply.

Media interested in learning more about Summer Science Program should contact Adriana Torres Plaza at [email protected].

About SSP International

SSP International is a nonprofit offering inspiring science immersion experiences. Founded in 1959, its mission is to provide opportunities to accelerate learning, doing and belonging in science. SSP International's flagship program is Summer Science Program, a leading education experience for exceptional high school students in astrophysics, biochemistry, genomics and more. For more information, visit summerscience.org and follow Summer Science Program on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Contact: Adriana Torres Plaza

Phone: (202) 379-5912

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE SSP International